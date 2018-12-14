The biggest movies releases of 2019

From Avengers 4 (now known as Avengers: Endgame) to Toy Story 4, StarWars to The Lion King, Disney has at least five films that could very well break the £1 billion mark at the global box office in 2019.

But there’s plenty more to get excited about as well as the box office big hitters, including Quentin Tarantino’s latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Moonlight director Barry Jenkins’ second feature, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Olivia Colman’s turn as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases of 2019. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on.

January 2019

The Favourite – release date 1st January 2019

Olivia Colman has already bagged a Golden Globe nomination and is one of the favourites (sorry) to take home the best actress Oscar for her turn as Queen Anne in The Favourite. The drama from art film auteur Yorgos Lanthimos has been drawing rave reviews all through festival season, and now is finally released in cinemas.

Starring: Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone

Stan and Ollie – release date 11th January 2019

Comedy duo Laurel and Hardy are brought to life by Steve Coogan and John C Reilly in this biopic, which sees them attempt to reignite their careers on a theatre tour through post-war Britain.

Starring: Steve Coogan, John C Reilly, Shirley Henderson

Glass – release date 18th January 2019

Director M Night Shyamalan has been off the boil for a while now, but the concept here – he has pulled together the narratives from his hit psychological thrillers Unbreakable and Split – will surely draw in crowds out of sheer intrigue.



Starring: Bruce Willis, Samuel L Jackson, James McAvoy

Mary Queen of Scots – release date 18th January 2019

Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan look a little less glamorous than usual in this period biopic, in which they play warring cousins Mary Stuart of Scotland and Queen Elizabeth I.

Starring: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan

Vice – release date 25th January 2019

Christian Bale has once again thrown his whole body into the role for his latest movie, piling on the pounds to play former US Vice President Dick Cheney.

Starring: Amy Adams, Steve Carrell, Christian Bale

February 2019

Green Book – release date 1st February 2019

An atypical road trip film about a classical pianist (Mahershala Ali) and his Italian American driver (Viggo Mortensen) as they tour venues in America’s south in the 1960s amid major racial tension.

Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Linda Cardinelli, Mahershala Ali

A Private War – release date 1st February 2019

The life and work of Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin (played by Rosamund Pike) are uncovered in this biopic.

Starring: Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan, Tom Hollander

If Beale Street Could Talk – release date 8th February 2019

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight follow-up, about a pregnant woman in 1970s Harlem who attempts to clear her fiancée’s name of a crime he didn’t commit, is said to be a low-key gem.

Starring: Stephan James, KiKi Layne, Regina King

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part – release date 8th February 2019

The original Lego Movie was surprisingly entertaining and full of heart, so expectations are high for part 2, which sees Chris Pratt voice earnest everyman Emmet Brickowski as the Lego metropolis comes under attack from DUPLO invaders.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett

March 2019

Captain Marvel – release date 8th March 2019

Just when you think the Marvel cinematice universe couldn’t be any bigger, they go and stick Room star Brie Larson in it. It’s the first female-led film in the MCU, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Starring: Brie Larson, Jude Law, Samuel L Jackson

Dumbo – release date 29 March 2019

The floppy-eared elephant is brought to life in stunning CGI for this “live-action” remake, which also stars Colin Farrell as one-armed veteran turned circus animal wrangler Holt Farrier.

Starring: Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito

April 2019

Hellboy – release date 12th April 2019

Stranger Things star David Harbour takes on the titular role in this comic book reboot about a demonic superhero.

Starring: David Harbour, Sasha Lane, Ian McShane

Avengers: Endgame – release date 26th April 2019

Things are not looking good for the Avengers. Thanos has the Infinity Gauntlet, and most of their friends are dead. Can Iron Man and co reverse the snap heard round the world?

Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

May 2019

John Wick 3 – release date 17th May 2019

The grizzled hunter becomes the hunted in this threequel as a $14m bounty is placed on his life: Halle Berry joins the cast as an assassin called Sofia.

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane

Aladdin – release date 24th May 2019

Guy Ritchie takes on the 1992 Disney film about a street urchin in the fictional middle eastern city of Agrabah who finds a magic lamp.

Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – release date 31st May 2019

Yes, there’s another Godzilla movie on the way. This one stars Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, though, so we’re more hopeful than we have any right to be…

Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Sally Hawkins, Vera Farmiga

Rocketman – release date 31st May 2019

If the John Lewis Christmas ad didn’t quite satisfy your appetite for an Elton John origin story, this biopic starring Taron Egerton as the man in the starry sunglasses should do the job.

Starring: Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas-Howard, Richard Madden

June 2019

X-Men: Dark Phoenix – release date 7th June 2019

The origin story of Jean Grey (Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner) is explored in the latest X-Men prequel film.

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender

Men In Black spin-off – release date 14th June 2019

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth lead this mysterious spin-off film.

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth and Emma Thompson

Toy Story 4 – release date 21st June 2019

Prepare to cry your weight in tears once again as Buzz, Woody and the gang return for another tale. But what exactly is weird new toy Forky?

Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale

July 2019

The Lion King – release date 19th July 2019

One day the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you…as the new king 🦁👑 #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/zFEwh2enT4 — Disney UK (@Disney_UK) November 22, 2018

Whatever your thoughts on sequel and reboot culture, you’ll be hard pushed to convince anyone that Beyoncé and Donald Glover leading this CGI re-telling of the Disney classic is not a good idea. Hakuna Matata.

Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – release date 26th July 2019

Quentin Tarantino’s latest film will see him delve into the Manson murders, with the help of a typically stellar cast.

Starring: Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

August 2019

Hobbs and Shaw – release date 2nd August 2019

The Rock and Jason Statham lead this Fast and the Furious spin-off, which sees the duo form an unlikely alliance.

Starring: Vanessa Kirby, The Rock, Jason Statham

The New Mutants – release date 2nd August 2019

This X-Men spin-off about young mutants held in a special facility against their will, originally intended for release in 2018, has real horror movie vibes.

Starring: Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy

September 2019

It: Chapter 2 – release date 6th September 2019

The second part of Stephen King’s story finds the Losers Club 27 years after the events of the first film, and Pennywise is back to haunt them again…

Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader

Downton Abbey movie – release date 13th September 2019

Production has reportedly wrapped on the film, which is set to star Downton favourites Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville.

Starring: Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery

October

Joker – release date 4th October 2019

Can Joaquin Phoenix give Joker as much gusto in this origin film as Heath Ledger did in The Dark Knight? Time will tell…

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert DeNiro, Zazie Beetz

The Goldfinch – release date 11th October 2019

Adaptation of Donna Tartt’s bestselling novel of the same name, which follows the story of a young boy after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson

Zombieland 2 – release date 11th October 2019

Sequel to the post-apocalyptic comedy with its entire original cast intact.

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson

November

Frozen 2 – release date 22nd November 2019

Disney fans have not let this one go: we’re finally getting that long-awaited sequel.

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K Brown

December 2019

Star Wars: Episode IX – release date 20 December 2019

The final part of JJ Abrams’ Star Wars trilogy comes a year and a half after the ill-fated Han Solo standalone story. Can JJ finish what he started with The Force Awakens?

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver