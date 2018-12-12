This is what Jason Momoa wants for Aquaman 2

Aquaman may have only just been released in the UK (and it’s not out in the US yet), but star Jason Momoa says he already has some ideas for a sequel.

“Absolutely, I’d like to do more,” Momoa told RadioTimes.com, explaining that he’d like to branch out from the first Aquaman’s underwater focus in a follow-up.

“Without giving too much away, I’d definitely like to spend more time up on land,” he said.

“And dealing with some family issues.”

Said family issues may or may not involve Patrick Wilson’s villainous Ocean Master, i.e. the half-brother of Momoa’s Arthur Curry – to say too much would give away Aquaman’s ending – but even if that doesn’t work out, Momoa’s keen to reunite with a few other familiar faces as well.

“I had a ball on Justice League,” he said, adding that he hoped a reunion with co-stars Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher could be on the cards one day (despite the poor performance of the first Justice League film).

“I don’t like saying this too much, because I really love having the standalone film, I’ve never had this at this level,” Momoa continued.

“But it’s nice having the group – Wonder Woman, and Superman and Batman, it’s nice. And Ezra! And just the camaraderie.

“It’s two totally different kinds of movies,” he concluded.

“I enjoy being part of an ensemble, and it’s nice having a standalone.”

Still, however many pals he has with him, one thing’s for sure – Jason Momoa is far from done with Aquaman just yet.

Aquaman is in UK cinemas now