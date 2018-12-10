Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Does Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald have a post-credits scene?

Does Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald have a post-credits scene?

WARNING: contains spoilers for the latest Wizarding World movie

(Warner Bros)

**WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOR FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM**

Pretty much every big franchise movie worth its salt ends with a post-credits scene these days, teasing future movies, spin-offs or sequels or just adding some funny material once the final VFX artist’s name has scrolled by.

Advertisement

So Harry Potter fans would be forgiven for waiting all the way through new Wizarding World movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald for some exciting extra content – even though in reality, there’s nothing to wait for.

Yep, that’s right – unlike most big blockbusters the latest adventure for Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander has nothing for viewers after the credits.

Although to be fair, the main story’s cliffhanger ending – which revealed Ezra Miller’s Credence to be a secret Dumbledore sibling, upending viewers’ expectations and decades of canon in an instant – is probably more than enough for anyone to get their head around without adding a funny extra Niffler scene for the die-hards to wait for.

With that said, we can’t help but hope one of the next three planned Beasts movies has a post-credits scene or two for us to enjoy. Now we’ve brought up the Niffler idea, it’s hard to let it go…

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is released in UK cinemas now

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 16 November 2018

Tags

All about Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald

(Warner Bros)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald; Jaap Buitendijk (Warners); JH

Review Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald – "a wonder and a joy to behold"

Ezra Miller (Getty)

Ezra Miller dressed as a “human duvet” at the Fantastic Beasts 2 world premiere and fans can’t handle it

Harry Potter & The Half Blood Prince

Professor McGonagall’s casting in Fantastic Beasts 2 breaks canon and Potter fans are not happy

Professor Dumbledore Harry Potter

A Harry Potter fan has spotted that Dumbledore aged far too much in the 11 years between meeting Grindelwald and Tom Riddle