Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scenes explained

Animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse is chock full of intriguing comic-book details from start to finish, and the traditional superhero movie post-credits scenes that appear at the end of the film are no exception.

If you’ve seen the movie, scroll down below to get the background on exactly what happens in both of Into the Spider-Verse’s credits stings.

If you haven’t seen it yet, beware – spoilers lurk beneath the jump…

Post-credits scene one

Following on from his earlier cameo in the main movie, the first post-credits sting is just a static card honouring the late, great Stan Lee, who co-created Spider-Man with Steve Ditko in the 1960s and passed away just a few weeks before the film’s release.

“That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt, a real superhero,” the card reads, reminding audiences of one of Lee’s more well-known quotes above a drawing of his trademark sunglasses, now discarded (the same drawing as in the tweet above).

After the quote, a second quote reads “Thanks to Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, for showing us we’re not the only ones.” Notably, Ditko also passed away in the last year, making it an especially poignant addition to the movie.

Post-credits scene two

The second post-credits scene, meanwhile, does a lot to set up possible Spider-Verse sequels, while also paying tribute to a classic Spider-Man meme.

Opening with a caption that says “Meanwhile, in Nueva York,” the scene opens with a female hologram recounting some of the events of the film to an unknown figure, who is soon revealed as none other than Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099.

For those not in the know, Spider-Man 2099 was a character created in the 1990s as a futuristic reimagining of the webbed wonder, who within the story of the Marvel comics universe is a scientist from the far future who takes on the mantle of Spider-Man just like Peter Parker did a century before him.

In the scene, Miguel is voiced by Oscar Isaac, aka Star Wars’ Poe Dameron who may or may not be back to play the character in the already-announced sequel – which this scene seems to set up, at least in part.

Anyway, in the scene Miguel is given a special watch that allows him to travel between dimensions, with one goal – gathering as many Spider-people as possible for an unknown mission.

First stop? Miguel decides to go “back to the beginning – 1967” which turns out to be an excuse for the movie to reuse some of the classic, boxy animation from the 1967 Spider-Man TV series (that of the famous “Does whatever a spider can” theme song) as Miguel tries to recruit that version of Spidey.

Instead, though, the pair just get into an angry pointing match, in a direct parody of a popular online meme from the 1967 series that the Spider-Verse production team clearly couldn’t resist including (the two Spider-Men pointing at each other as they argue, basically).

It’s an entertaining note to leave the movie with, that could or could not set up the already-confirmed sequel – though if the Spider-Man 2099 tease was just to set up this joke, it still works pretty well.

And happily enough, the scene also includes a quick cameo for legendary Spider-Man side-character J Jonah Jameson, who hasn’t been featured in a Spider-Man movie since 2007’s Spider-Man 3 (JK Simmons in a performance so beloved no-one has dared try it again since).

Overall, it was definitely worth waiting for the end of the credits on this one.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in UK cinemas for early screenings now, ahead of a full release on the 12th December