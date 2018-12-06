Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. How can I watch Love Actually on TV and online this Christmas?

How can I watch Love Actually on TV and online this Christmas?

Richard Curtis's festive favourite follows ten interconnected love stories during the run-up to Christmas

Love Actually (Netflix, BA)

Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister boogying to Jump For My Love; Emma Thompson shedding a private tear to Joni Mitchell’s haunting Both Sides Now; American schoolgirl Joanna’s rendition of All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Advertisement

When Richard Curtis’ Love Actually first hit cinemas back in 2003, it provided scene after scene of instantly iconic moments — and a brand new soundtrack for Christmas.

The film, which follows ten interconnected ‘love stories’, is now a Christmas movie mainstay. But is Love Actually actually available to watch anywhere?

Here’s where you can find it for Christmas 2018…

Is Love Actually on TV this Christmas?

Good news: ITV is here to make your Christmas movie dreams come true… kind of.

The broadcaster will be showing Love Actually on TV this festive season. However, it won’t air on ITV until Boxing Day (Wednesday 26th December) at 10.20pm.

ITV2 however will show the film ahead of Christmas Day itself: Love Actually will air on Tuesday 18th December at 9pm on ITV.

Is Love Actually on Netflix?

Sadly no. The streaming service made a big deal of getting the rights to Love Actually in time for Christmas 2017. However, since then the film has left the service.

Where else can I watch Love Actually online?

Advertisement

The movie is not currently available to streaming anywhere for subscribers, but it is available to rent in all the usual places, including Amazon Video, iTunes and Google Play.

Tags

All about Love Actually

Love Actually (Netflix, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

fourweddings

Hugh Grant and the Four Weddings and a Funeral cast to reunite for a Red Nose Day sequel

Tom Waits as "Prospector" in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a film by Joel and Ethan Coen.

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Downton Abbey

What can this behind-the-scenes trailer tell us about the new Downton Abbey movie?

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Coming soon Everything coming to Netflix this Christmas