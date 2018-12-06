How can I watch Love Actually on TV and online this Christmas?

Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister boogying to Jump For My Love; Emma Thompson shedding a private tear to Joni Mitchell’s haunting Both Sides Now; American schoolgirl Joanna’s rendition of All I Want For Christmas Is You.

When Richard Curtis’ Love Actually first hit cinemas back in 2003, it provided scene after scene of instantly iconic moments — and a brand new soundtrack for Christmas.

The film, which follows ten interconnected ‘love stories’, is now a Christmas movie mainstay. But is Love Actually actually available to watch anywhere?

Here’s where you can find it for Christmas 2018…

Is Love Actually on TV this Christmas?

Good news: ITV is here to make your Christmas movie dreams come true… kind of.

The broadcaster will be showing Love Actually on TV this festive season. However, it won’t air on ITV until Boxing Day (Wednesday 26th December) at 10.20pm.

ITV2 however will show the film ahead of Christmas Day itself: Love Actually will air on Tuesday 18th December at 9pm on ITV.

Is Love Actually on Netflix?

Sadly no. The streaming service made a big deal of getting the rights to Love Actually in time for Christmas 2017. However, since then the film has left the service.

Where else can I watch Love Actually online?

The movie is not currently available to streaming anywhere for subscribers, but it is available to rent in all the usual places, including Amazon Video, iTunes and Google Play.