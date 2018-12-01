What can this behind-the-scenes trailer tell us about the new Downton Abbey movie?

So far, the plot of the Downton Abbey movie has been shrouded in secrecy – and we’re not going to pretend that this glimpse behind the scenes will present you with any sort of clarity.

But before you dismiss this article as meaningless clickbait, there’s plenty here for Downton fans. As filming wraps on the movie, the show’s official Twitter account has shared a montage of filming snippets which we have analysed in forensic detail.

What can we tell you? Well…

There’s this snap of Lady Edith (played by Laura Carmichael) dressed up in her finery at one of those famous Downton Abbey dinner scenes…

Then there’s what looks suspiciously like either Brendan Coyle (who plays Mr Bates) or Rob James-Collier (Thomas Barrow) messing around with a clapperboard:

This chap sat next to Lady Edith at dinner remains something of a mystery – he doesn’t match any of the many new cast members (a stellar line-up which includes David Haig, Imelda Staunton and Geraldine James). Who could he be…?

This next shot gives us a fleeting look at Elizabeth McGovern’s Lady Cora and Lady Edith’s new husband Herbert Pelham (played by Harry Hadden-Paton) sitting across a gorgeously dressed table.

And finally, the 20-second teaser ends with a laugh and a giggle between Hugh Bonneville and Allen Leech (who play the Earl of Grantham and former butler Tom Branson).

How sweet! Fingers crossed there will be a full trailer released soon with plenty of actual plot to lend our forensic analysis to – but in the meantime, here’s that rather sweet teaser…

143 unforgettable scenes, 50 wonderful days, 1 glorious film.#DowntonAbbeyFilm. It's a wrap! pic.twitter.com/hUZPGP2LUZ — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) November 30, 2018

The Downton Abbey movie is due to be released in the UK on 13th September 2019