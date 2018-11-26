Accessibility Links

Someone swapped the music on the Amazon Christmas ad for the Winter Soldier theme and now it’s terrifying

The boxes are revolting...

Amazon, Sky Pics, Disney, TL

Can you feel it? That sense that Christmas is just around the corner? You know, that ominous feeling of existential dread as parcels and warehouse machinery threaten to overthrow their human overlords?

Well, you might understand after watching this fantastic reworking of a current advert for online superstore Amazon. The ad was originally set to a version of the Jackson Five’s Can You Feel It, but one Twitter user changed the  music to the dark and ominous theme from Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

And the end result turns the cheery tone to terrifying at best – a warning of the bloody revolution to come at worst.

Captain America: the Winter Soldier

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

