What’s your favourite Christmas film?
Which movie would your Christmas not be the same without?
There once was a time when the sight of Christmas movie on TV any earlier than December would incite rage in even the warmest of hearts but ho, ho, ho, how the times have changed.
Now it seems as though we can’t get enough of them and just can’t wait to snuggle down under a blanket with a decent festive film.
Thanks to dedicated TV channels and streaming services – not to mention good old DVDs – there are HUNDREDS of movies to choose from, but we’ve narrowed them down to a list of festive favourites and want you to decide on the best.
Which Christmas film is a MUST WATCH in your house? Which movie do you and your friends just HAVE to see over and over again?
It’s time to cast your vote and have your say.