New Lego Movie 2 trailer pokes fun at Chris Pratt’s biggest film roles

The second trailer for long-awaited animated sequel The Lego Movie 2 has been revealed, and it introduces a surprising new character – Chris Pratt.

Advertisement

No, not the real Chris Pratt who plays lead character Emmet – instead, the movie seems to have created a character entirely for the purpose of making fun of Pratt’s most famous roles.

I mean, how else do you explain Rex Dangervest, a wisecracking hero, also voiced by Pratt, who describes himself as a “galaxy defending archaeologist, cowboy and raptor trainer”?

By our count the “Galaxy defender” title ticks off the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, the “Cowboy” ticks off the Magnificent Seven remake, and as for the raptor trainer – well, that’s literally his character in the Jurassic World movies, right down to the iconic, oft-imitated pose of him calming three raptors that also features in the Lego trailer.

Anyway, Rex seems like a great addition to a story that also includes a terrifying horse/squid queen, various day-glo monsters and a glittery superhero dance number, and we can’t wait to see how he factors into the wider story.

If nothing else, this sequel seems to have the building blocks for a very fun movie.

Advertisement

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is released in February 2019