Does Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald have a post-credits scene?

**WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOR FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM**

Pretty much every big franchise movie worth its salt ends with a post-credits scene these days, teasing future movies, spin-offs or sequels or just adding some funny material once the final VFX artist’s name has scrolled by.

So Harry Potter fans would be forgiven for waiting all the way through new Wizarding World movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald for some exciting extra content – even though in reality, there’s nothing to wait for.

Yep, that’s right – unlike most big blockbusters the latest adventure for Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander has nothing for viewers after the credits.

Although to be fair, the main story’s cliffhanger ending – which revealed Ezra Miller’s Credence to be a secret Dumbledore sibling, upending viewers’ expectations and decades of canon in an instant – is probably more than enough for anyone to get their head around without adding a funny extra Niffler scene for the die-hards to wait for.

With that said, we can’t help but hope one of the next three planned Beasts movies has a post-credits scene or two for us to enjoy. Now we’ve brought up the Niffler idea, it’s hard to let it go…

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is released in UK cinemas now