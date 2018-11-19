Marvel releases official MCU timeline – and inadvertently confirms Spider-Man: Homecoming problem

Marvel has inadvertently confirmed a continuity error in its film franchise via 10th anniversary book Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years.

Advertisement

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, a title card suggests that Michael Keaton’s The Vulture had been fired from cleaning up the debris from the battle at the end of The Avengers eight years previously.

The problem is, the web-slinger’s standalone film takes place in the recent aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, and as The Avengers is set in 2012 and the Captain America sequel is set in 2016, that’s only a four year gap.

Now the timeline confirms that Homecoming is also set in 2016 – indded making it four, not eight, years after the events of the first Avengers film.

Check out the timeline (which is missing last summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp) in full below via Screenrant.

1943-1945: Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The First Avenger 2010: Iron Man

Iron Man 2011: Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk, Thor

Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk, Thor 2012: The Avengers, Iron Man 3

The Avengers, Iron Man 3 2013: Thor: The Dark World

Thor: The Dark World 2014: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 2015: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man

Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man 2016: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming 2016 through to 2017: Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange 2017: Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War

Advertisement

Previously, Marvel had declined to comment on the error, though Infinity War director Joe Russo said that the suggested time gap between the two films was “incorrect”.