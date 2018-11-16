Tom Felton debunks this popular Harry Potter theory

We all know the story – Harry Potter ended up married to Ginny Weasley, while Hermione Granger coupled up with Harry’s best friend Ron after seven books-worth of will-they-won’t-they moments.

But some corners of the Potterverse believe Hermione’s relationship, and subsequent marriage, to Ron was an error on JK Rowling’s part, believing the super-smart Gryffindor student was actually in love with Harry’s arch-rival Draco Malfoy.

Despite Hermione punching Draco in the face in The Prisoner of Azkaban, and Draco’s continuous slurs about Hermione’s Muggle-born parentage, some Potter fans believe the pair are secretly harbouring deeper feelings for each other.

Putting Draco’s continuous jibes at Hermione down to him struggling to deal with his hidden love for her, fans also point out the scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, where dejected Death Eater Malfoy pretends not to recognise Hermione when she is brought into Malfoy Manor.

But while the good ship Dramione is still going strong amongst the Harry Potter fandom, unfortunately Tom Felton, who played Draco in the eight Harry Potter films, has put the kibosh on the theory the pair are secretly in love.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of new YouTube Premium series Origin, the 31-year-old explained, “Draco and Hermione? I don’t [think they’re in love], at least, not from the books that I read!

“They did not seem to be a love hate kind of thing – but I am very familiar with that shipping.”

Although their characters may not see eye-to-eye, Felton is still good friends with Emma Watson, who played Hermione – with Watson admitting she once had a crush on Felton when they were younger.

The pair recently had a secret Harry Potter reunion of their own in California, with Watson, 28, wishing Felton luck with the debut of Origin.

Posting a video of the pair skateboarding, she wrote, “Tom Felton tolerating my skateboarding skills since 1999.”

Watson is not the only Harry Potter cast member Felton has seen in recent times.

“I saw Daniel (Radcliffe) a few weeks ago in New York,” he added. “I just see them when I can. I think Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown, is performing in London so I might go and see her show. Matt Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Bonnie (Ginny Weasley), they live out in America right now, so I hang out with them quite a bit.

“We love a Potter reunion.”

Felton, who added he will “happily be referred to as that kid from Harry Potter for years to come”, said he’d always be up for returning for a Harry Potter film at some point in the future.

“If they had me, definitely!” he laughed. “It’d be like going back to school again.”

Origin is now available on YouTube Premium