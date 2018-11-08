Accessibility Links

Benedict Cumberbatch reveals what unleashes his inner Grinch

The Sherlock and Avengers star has two particular annoyances...

Benedict Cumberbatch Grinch

He’s playing a mean green Christmas-hating machine in his new animated film, The Grinch, but what really irks Benedict Cumberbatch?

His on-screen counterpart can’t stand the festive season and all that comes with it (especially the carols) but what is it that inspires the actor to unleash his inner Grinch?

RadioTimes.com caught up with the Sherlock and Avengers star to talk about his role in the new animated film (based on the tale of the same name by Dr Seuss) and find out more about the things that make him feel particularly grinchy.

From his problem with plastic to road rage, here’s what he had to say…

The Grinch opens in UK cinemas on 9th November

