Fans vow to protect the secrets of The Crimes of Grindelwald after seeing ‘mind blowing’ Fantastic Beasts sequel

The first reviews of Fantastic Beasts 2 are in and it’s safe to say fans are impressed.

Lucky there’s Twitter when you’re incapable of speech…

When you are speechless after Crimes of Grindelwald. WHAT A FILM. #ProtectTheSecrets #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/m9QYx0ISpo — Abbiedala🦕 – Vote on Nov 6th (@Abbbiemarie13) November 3, 2018

So I watched @FantasticBeasts The Crimes of Grindelwald today… and I'm genuinely speechless. I can't wait to see it again.✨💙 #FantasticBeasts #ProtectTheSecrets pic.twitter.com/qDetkOZcqW — Katherine (@katherine_farah) November 3, 2018

If you’re thinking of going to see it, watch out for exploding heads…

There are apparently some huge twists – but fans are determined to keep it a secret…

Wow was lucky enough to watch Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald. Oh my god did not see any of that coming. #ProtectTheSecrets #FantasticBeasts — Mike (@MaslankaMike) November 4, 2018

OH MY GOODNESS!!! Just had my mind blown seeing the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 🤯🤯🤯…but…I'll never tell…NY will #ProtectTheSecrets #CrimesofGrindelwald #FantasticBeasts @FantasticBeasts — ♥Simone♥ (@MonieLuv808) November 3, 2018

Just saw Crimes of Grindelwald and now I’m ready to #protectthesecrets at Hogwarts with the cast! @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/A2GP4rqnCY — editsalot (@editsalot) November 3, 2018

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald was phenomenal. I can’t even describe how beautiful graphics were or the storyline! Job well done. #ProtectTheSecrets #FantasticBeasts #fansfirstscreening #TheCrimesofGrindelwald — Andrea Chum (@andrea_chum) November 3, 2018

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald sees Jude Law’s Dumbledore enlist the help of Eddie Redmayne’s magizoologist Newt Scamander to battle Johnny Depp’s dark magician Gellert Grindelwald’s plans for pure-blood wizards to have dominion over no-majes (or muggles as we call them in the UK).

The film is on general release here from 16th November but some lucky fans were able to get tickets to advance screenings.