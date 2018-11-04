Fans vow to protect the secrets of The Crimes of Grindelwald after seeing ‘mind blowing’ Fantastic Beasts sequel
There are some major twists in Newt Scamander's latest outing #ProtectTheSecrets
The first reviews of Fantastic Beasts 2 are in and it’s safe to say fans are impressed.
Lucky there’s Twitter when you’re incapable of speech…
When you are speechless after Crimes of Grindelwald. WHAT A FILM. #ProtectTheSecrets #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/m9QYx0ISpo
— Abbiedala🦕 – Vote on Nov 6th (@Abbbiemarie13) November 3, 2018
So I watched @FantasticBeasts The Crimes of Grindelwald today… and I'm genuinely speechless. I can't wait to see it again.✨💙 #FantasticBeasts #ProtectTheSecrets pic.twitter.com/qDetkOZcqW
— Katherine (@katherine_farah) November 3, 2018
If you’re thinking of going to see it, watch out for exploding heads…
@FantasticBeasts The Crimes of Grindelwald was brilliant 😱
My fangirl head exploded ☺️💕 #FanstasticBeasts #ProtectTheSecrets pic.twitter.com/PA4NfqSuyT
— Maisie 🐿 (@AwesomeFabulous) November 3, 2018
There are apparently some huge twists – but fans are determined to keep it a secret…
Wow was lucky enough to watch Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald. Oh my god did not see any of that coming. #ProtectTheSecrets #FantasticBeasts
— Mike (@MaslankaMike) November 4, 2018
OH MY GOODNESS!!! Just had my mind blown seeing the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 🤯🤯🤯…but…I'll never tell…NY will #ProtectTheSecrets #CrimesofGrindelwald #FantasticBeasts @FantasticBeasts
— ♥Simone♥ (@MonieLuv808) November 3, 2018
Just saw Crimes of Grindelwald and now I’m ready to #protectthesecrets at Hogwarts with the cast! @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/A2GP4rqnCY
— editsalot (@editsalot) November 3, 2018
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald was phenomenal. I can’t even describe how beautiful graphics were or the storyline! Job well done. #ProtectTheSecrets #FantasticBeasts #fansfirstscreening #TheCrimesofGrindelwald
— Andrea Chum (@andrea_chum) November 3, 2018
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald sees Jude Law’s Dumbledore enlist the help of Eddie Redmayne’s magizoologist Newt Scamander to battle Johnny Depp’s dark magician Gellert Grindelwald’s plans for pure-blood wizards to have dominion over no-majes (or muggles as we call them in the UK).
The film is on general release here from 16th November but some lucky fans were able to get tickets to advance screenings.