Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Fans vow to protect the secrets of The Crimes of Grindelwald after seeing ‘mind blowing’ Fantastic Beasts sequel

Fans vow to protect the secrets of The Crimes of Grindelwald after seeing ‘mind blowing’ Fantastic Beasts sequel

There are some major twists in Newt Scamander's latest outing #ProtectTheSecrets

Jude Law stars as young Dumbledore in new behind the scenes look at Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald (YouTube)

The first reviews of Fantastic Beasts 2 are in and it’s safe to say fans are impressed.

Advertisement

Lucky there’s Twitter when you’re incapable of speech…

If you’re thinking of going to see it, watch out for exploding heads…

There are apparently some huge twists – but fans are determined to keep it a secret…

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald sees Jude Law’s Dumbledore enlist the help of Eddie Redmayne’s magizoologist Newt Scamander to battle Johnny Depp’s dark magician Gellert Grindelwald’s plans for pure-blood wizards to have dominion over no-majes (or muggles as we call them in the UK).

Advertisement

The film is on general release here from 16th November but some lucky fans were able to get tickets to advance screenings.

Tags

All about Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindewald

Professor Dumbledore Harry Potter
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

_APO5877.NEF

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: J.K. Rowling poses at "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child parts 1 & 2" on Broadway Opening Night at The Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Could JK Rowling write for Doctor Who? Chris Chibnall REALLY wants to make it happen

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 05: Johnny Depp speaks at the 'A conversation with...' event during the 14th Zurich Film Festival on October 05, 2018 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Johnny Depp “felt bad” for JK Rowling following Fantastic Beasts casting backlash

DINARD, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Rupert Grint attends red carpet of Dinard Film festival opening ceremony on September 27, 2018 in Dinard, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Rupert Grint almost quit Harry Potter after Goblet of Fire

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more