Avengers 4 trailer will be released “before the end of the year” says Marvel boss

Kevin Feige also confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is still "on hold"

Avengers: Infinity War's poster (Marvel, HF)

Avengers: Infinity War may have only been released six months ago, but it already feels like we’ve been waiting an eternity for our first glimpse of Avengers 4.

Thankfully, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has now confirmed that we will see a trailer for the as yet untitled movie before the year is out.

Speaking at a special screening of Black Panther on 25th October, Feige told reporters that the Avengers 4 trailer will be released “before the end of the year”, meaning that we could finally learn a few plot details and at least what the movie is called before the end of 2018.

*Infinity War spoilers to follow*

All we know currently, in truth, is that we’ll be seeing the remaining Avengers attempt to reverse Thanos’ devastating finger-click, which wiped out half of the universe’s population, along with many of our favourite superheroes (we’re still not over that Spider-Man death).

At the same event, Feige confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which halted production after director James Gunn was removed from the project, is still “on hold” as Marvel searches for a replacement.

