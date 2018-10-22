Daredevil Bullseye actor was almost cast as Captain America

The third season of Netflix’s Daredevil treated audiences to the arrival of fan-favourite villain Bullseye ­– played by actor Wilson Bethel – who can transform almost any object into a lethal weapon with his expert aim.

But it turns out there are some things even Bullseye can miss out on: Bethel revealed that he almost bagged the role of Captain America, only to lose out to actor Chris Evans.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the Daredevil star said losing the role was “the single most devastating” moment of his life.

“They put me in the Cap suit and did everything,” he said. “I screen tested it at Marvel with a number of other guys. They ended up releasing all the other guys… I was meeting with Joe Johnson to discuss the role and see storyboards.

“So, it was this insane period where during that time I kind of thought that maybe I was going to actually get the role. I actually screen-tested again a second time a month later on my birthday.”

However, Marvel Studios instead opted for Evans, known at that point for his role as the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four films.

“I think it was like one or two days later that they made the announcement that Chris Evans got the part,” Bethel said.

“So, to be perfectly honest, that was one of the hardest moments in my professional career. And it spun me out for a while to be honest with you. But I’m also a firm believer that things happen as they’re supposed to, and obviously, Chris did an incredible job in that role.

“And my life, while it hasn’t brought me to lead the Avengers, has been really rich and rewarding in other ways. So, I can’t spend too much time lamenting it. And honestly, just the fact that things have kind of come full circle in a way, and I still get to be a dude in a suit, is pretty exciting.”

And although he didn’t land the role as Captain America, Bethel is in the very good company of other actors who missed out being in The Avengers, including Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Joaquin Phoenix.