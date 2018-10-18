Chris Hemsworth wraps filming on Men in Black spin-off

Chris Hemsworth has confirmed that he’s wrapped filming on the new Men in Black movie, posting a collage of pictures from the shoot on his Twitter page.

The actor is reunited with his Thor co-star, Westworld’s Tessa Thompson, for the spin-off, in which he and Thompson play a pair of agents working out of London and tasked with keeping the world safe from unfriendly aliens.

“That’s a wrap on # MIB for me!,” Hemsworth posted on Wednesday. “From London to Morocco to Italy and NYC. Thanks to all the fantastic cast and crew who took part on this epic journey and our director F.Gary Gray, cheers for the fun times, big laughs and solid memories.

“Can’t wait to show what we’ve put together.”

Hemsworth has previously posted images of he and Thompson larking around on set, both suited and booted and sporting dark shades — vital protection from memory-erasers, of course.

The Men in Black spin-off will be released in June 2019