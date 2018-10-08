Marvel fans will love Jason Momoa and Mark Ruffalo’s Comic-Con meeting

It’s not unusual for actors to dress up in disguise and crash Comic-Con.

Advertisement

But it still came as a surprise to fans when it emerged that Mark Ruffalo — aka Marvel’s Incredible Hulk — had snuck into the New York con before paying a visit to Aquaman’s Jason Momoa.

In a video posted on Momoa’s Instagram page, the pair are seen posing for photos, as Ruffalo sports a Grunken Stan mask from the Disney film Gravity Falls.

“Pull this s**t off,” Momoa then instructs, before Ruffalo removes the mask and hugs the Game of Thrones star.

“I love this man,” Momoa captioned the post. “Legend @markruffalo.”

Momoa will be reprising his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, the half-Atlantean half-Human, in the upcoming film Aquaman, co-starring Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman.

You can watch the new trailer below.

Advertisement

Aquaman will be released in the UK on 14th December 2018