Michaela Coel breaks into song in first trailer for Netflix musical Been So Long
The star of Black Earth Rising and Chewing Gum plays a single mum who meets a mysterious stranger on a night out in London
“This is Camden. Where everyone has a story.”
Big, colourful musical numbers? Dancers jumping around the street? A heroine being urged by her friends to get off the sofa and into her dancing shoes?
On first viewing, the trailer for Netflix’s new musical certainly bears the hallmarks of Oscar-winner La La Land, but don’t be fooled — Been So Long is set to make its own mark, with gritty plot lines and the brilliant Michaela Coel, of Chewing Gum and Black Earth Rising fame, taking centre stage.
Coel plays Simone, a single-mum living in Camden, London, who meets and falls for Raymond (Arinzé Kene), a stranger with a potentially dangerous past whom she meets on a night on the tiles.
Will love conquer all? Perhaps Netflix will provide a cheerier ending than La La Land did…
Been So Long airs on Netflix on 26th October