Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
Michaela Coel breaks into song in first trailer for Netflix musical Been So Long

Michaela Coel breaks into song in first trailer for Netflix musical Been So Long

The star of Black Earth Rising and Chewing Gum plays a single mum who meets a mysterious stranger on a night out in London

tv-100-michaela-coel

“This is Camden. Where everyone has a story.”

Advertisement

Big, colourful musical numbers? Dancers jumping around the street? A heroine being urged by her friends to get off the sofa and into her dancing shoes?

On first viewing, the trailer for Netflix’s new musical certainly bears the hallmarks of Oscar-winner La La Land, but don’t be fooled — Been So Long is set to make its own mark, with gritty plot lines and the brilliant Michaela Coel, of Chewing Gum and Black Earth Rising fame, taking centre stage.

Coel plays Simone, a single-mum living in Camden, London, who meets and falls for Raymond (Arinzé Kene), a stranger with a potentially dangerous past whom she meets on a night on the tiles.

Will love conquer all? Perhaps Netflix will provide a cheerier ending than La La Land did…

Advertisement

Been So Long airs on Netflix on 26th October

Tags

All about Been So Long

tv-100-michaela-coel
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BBC 2 new ident, BBC publicity, BD

BBC2’s new look is important because channels do still matter in the on demand world

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Black Earth Rising - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Generics) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 4th SEPTEMBER, 2018* Kate Ashby (MICHAELA COEL) - (C) Drama Republic - Photographer: Des Willie

Rwanda, genocide and the ICC: Hugo Blick explains the real political history behind Black Earth Rising

Michael Ennis (JOHN GOODMAN), Kate Ashby (MICHAELA COEL) (BBC)

Meet the cast of BBC2’s Black Earth Rising

Black Earth Rising - 'First Look'

When is Black Earth Rising on TV? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more