Marvel star confirms their character DID survive Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel star confirms their character DID survive Avengers: Infinity War

And apparently, this missing character is “thriving”

Avengers: Infinity War's poster (Marvel, HF)

Avengers: Infinity War saw a pretty significant cull of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s superheroes, with the likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and (most of) the Guardians of the Galaxy turning to dust at the hands of the evil Thanos (Josh Brolin).

However, a few characters’ fates were left in the balance when their deaths weren’t shown on screen (did Shuri make it???) leaving fans to wonder whether they escaped turning to ash or whether they just didn’t get an emotional onscreen farewell – until now.

Because now, one of the characters whose fate we didn’t see onscreen – Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, an ally of Thor who first appeared in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok – has been confirmed as a Thanos survivor than none other than Thompson herself, who said Valkyrie was alive and “thriving” when asked by a fan.

And given that we don’t see Valkyrie at all in Infinity War – she was travelling on the spaceship with Thor, Loki and the rest of the Asgardians, which was later attacked by Thanos and led some to believe she could have perished along with many of the other passengers – it’s good to know that she might have a part to play in the eagerly-awaited Avengers 4.

After all, rumours have suggested Thompson was recently spotted on the set of Avengers 4 reshoots, so it could be that the “thriving” Valkyrie might be just what the superhero team needs to get the edge on Thanos this time around.

Avengers 4 is released in April 2019

