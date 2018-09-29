Will Ferrell delivers a very different sort of Sherlock in first Holmes & Watson trailer

After years in development, Will Ferrell and John C Reilly’s comedy version of Sherlock Holmes is finally coming to cinemas – and based on the first trailer, this is a very different version of the legendary sleuth.

Whether they’re trying to take selfies with Queen Victoria, offering heroin to random women (a fair medical prescription for the time period, in fairness) or trying to fight off a swarm of killer bees with pistols, Ferrell and Reilly’s Holmes & Watson are a far cry from the Baker street boys of the BBC’s Sherlock or from the Robert Downey Jr film series.

Still, based on what we’ve seen in the footage so far, it seems like they’ll be every bit as entertaining – albeit in a very different way.

And was it just us, or did you see a few digs and jokes at the expense of some other screen Sherlocks in the trailer?

Holmes & Watson comes to UK cinemas on the 26th December