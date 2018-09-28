Toy Story 4 may make you cry even more than the last one

Bad news for anyone who was forced to hide their tears behind 3D glasses during Toy Story 3: its sequel is set to be just as heartbreaking.

That’s what we can gather from a recent interview given by Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the Pixar animation.

Speaking to US chat show The Talk, the actor said that he struggled to “get through the last scene” because the script was so emotional.

“I’ve got to resist getting emotional. I don’t want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story,” he said.

“It is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big, the idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled. I couldn’t even get through the last scene.”

While he was happy to talk about his reaction to the script, Allen wasn’t giving away any specific plot details: “I would love to be a Washington leaker. I just can’t do it. I can’t give any more away. They’ve got great characters but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through.”

Annie Potts, who reprises her role as Bo Peep in the movie, previously told RadioTimes.com she has a “big part” in the story.

Potts also said that the plot Lasseter teased in 2014 – a “love story” between Bo and Woody – would still make it to screen despite several rewrites.

However, it’s still a long wait until we see just how touching this romance is, with Toy Story 4 being released in cinemas in June next year – over four years since the project was first announced.