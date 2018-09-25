Newt Scamander meets his brother in the final mysterious trailer for Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald

The final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald has been revealed.

The latest video is the third and final video for the second film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, set to be released in cinemas this November.

Eddie Redmayne returns as Newt Scamander, meeting Jude Law’s young Dumbledore for a secret meeting at the start of the video.

Johnny Depp too gets a starring role in the new trailer as dark wizard Grindelwald, compelling his followers to “join me… or die”.

Fans have been desperate to see more from the Harry Potter spin-off ever since the first full trailer was revealed at Comic Con earlier this summer.

Well, now the trailer is here. Watch it in full below.

Ahead of the trailer reveal, author JK Rowling told fans to listen out for a very special name drop at the end of the video.

“There’s a lot in there for you guys,” she told fans. “When you see the trailer, don’t speak to each other until the end because there’s a name you’ll want to hear.”

.@jk_rowling teased the new #FantasticBeasts trailer saying “There’s a lot in there for you guys. When you see the trailer, don’t speak to each other until the end because there’s a name you’ll want to hear” pic.twitter.com/4gWeehHBn0 — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) September 24, 2018

It appears Rowling may be referring to Newt’s brother Theseus (played by Callum Turner), who appears right at the end of the trailer.

The character was referenced in the first film as a heroic wizard during the war, but this is the first time we have seen him in actual footage.

The film also stars Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queen Goldstein) and Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone).

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in cinemas from Friday 16th November