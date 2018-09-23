Accessibility Links

Jason Isaacs is ‘ashamed and proud’ of Harry Potter’s Tom Felton in adorable birthday post

Mind if we Slytherin to this Malfoy love fest?

Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton (Getty/FC)

Jason Isaacs, who played Death Eater and part time hair model Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, has posted an adorable birthday tribute to his onscreen son, Tom Felton, who portrayed Harry’s nemesis Draco.

And just like a regular dad, Isaacs made sure to throw in a couple of embarrassing photos of Felton.

“Happy Birthday to my favourite son,” Isaacs — who has two real life daughters — wrote. “You’ve brought the Malfoy name into horrendous disrepute by turning out to be a gorgeous human being and a fairly average guitarist.

“I’m so ashamed and proud of you,” he said, before adding the hashtag #BrunettesHaveMoreFun, in reference to the pair’s trademark platinum blond locks during the series.

Felton, 31, has remained close with a number of his Harry Potter co-stars, including ultimate glo-up Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the film franchise.

Lewis recently uploaded a picture of himself with Felton, who was sporting a Slytherin back pack.

“Take your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape!” Lewis captioned the image, in reference to Felton’s roles in both Harry Potter and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

When do we get an invite, guys?

