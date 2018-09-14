Accessibility Links

Matthew Goode: “A lot of great new faces” will star in Downton Abbey movie

The actor has hinted that some fresh acting talent is joining the film - but who?

Matthew Goode

The much-hyped Downton Abbey movie is shrouded in secrecy, but we have just received one more tiny droplet of information – Matthew Goode has teased that there are set to be “a lot of great new faces” in the cast.

Goode, who played Henry Talbot in the original ITV series, spoke about the film with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

“It’s a very brilliant new story, the cast has got bigger, I won’t tell you who’s in it. But there’s a lot of great new faces,” he said.

In an interview with Radio Times, Goode revealed that his role in the movie was not that extensive, and that he would just be “popping in at the end”.

The actor was on This Morning to discuss his new TV series A Discovery of Witches, the first episode of which you can watch for free on RadioTimes.com right now.

