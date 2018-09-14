Karen Gillan teases epic face-off with ‘daddio’ Thanos in Avengers 4

The last time Karen Gillan’s Nebula met her father Thanos, he tortured her by taking her apart piece-by-piece and then slaughtered half the universe. So you can understand why, according to Gillan, their next meeting is not going to be a heartwarming family reunion…

Gillan, who is currently filming reshoots on Avengers 4, teased an epic showdown between the two via Instagram, sharing a picture of her 4:30am alarm – for her early call time – with the caption: “You know what this means… Nebula has some unfinished business with daddio.”

Gillan then followed that up by teasing the return of another member of the Avengers gang – Pom Klementieff’s Mantis, who was last seen fading out of existence at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, it could just be a mould of Klementieff’s head that Gillan found lying around, but we’re choosing to believe that it’s a massive spoiler.

According to Mark Ruffalo, the Avengers 4 reshoots are intended to “finish the movie” after shooting concluded last year. He also added that directors Anthony and Joe Russo are still unsure about what direction the film will go in, and the reshoots seem intended to firm up ideas.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” he told The Marvelists podcast. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it ’cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism; even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Avengers 4 will be released in the UK on 26th April 2019