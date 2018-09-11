Accessibility Links

Ray Park trained an insane amount for his Darth Maul Star Wars cameo

The Star Wars actor trained an insane amount for a few minutes of screen time in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Worth it?

The biggest shock in Solo: A Star Wars Story? Definitely the cameo from classic baddie Darth Maul, who was finally revealed to be Qi’ra’s boss.

However, now we’ve had months to mull over that twist, there’s another surprise to unpack: the sheer amount of time Ray Park – who reprised his role as the horned Sith – prepared for the role.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor showed off his muscled physique and revealed he trained several hours per day for his cameo. “Please remember I was 22 on Ep1 training 15hrs a day. For Solo I was getting a good 3-4 hours in of training with a serious hip injury,” he said.

But here’s the thing: Maul didn’t do an awful lot in Solo. Park trained 3-4 hours a day to say a few lines, stand up and look rather menacing with his double-bladed lightsaber (we’re still not sure why he turned it on, either).

Not that I NEED TO JUSTIFY THIS! I worked my butt off to play Maul in Solo even though I knew I had no action to do. I do take my character very SERIOUSLY. Seen a few fatty comments out there. Lol. Which I find very funny as hell. I really don’t care. I know there are a few people that have no clue what I do, or how it works. Please remember I was 22 on Ep1 training 15hrs a day. For Solo I was getting a good 3-4 hours in of training with a serious hip injury, I had been suffering from for a few years which prevented me from doing a lot of what I love with my workouts. And…. the makeup had a different aged effect and purpose which I’m not going into. #sithrule. #20yearslater #stillmaul #maul #raypark #darthmaul #soloastarwarsstory #workedhard #stillliketoeat #diditonmyown #nopersonaltrainer #focused #eyeontheball #newadventures #workhard #alwaysready #soon With hair was the week a traveled to London to film as Maul and shaved head is the day after filming at GymBox. 👊💯🧐

However, there’s of course a chance Park was originally scripted to do more Maul-ing than ended up in the final film.

Remember, the movie was forced to change directors mid-production (with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller swapped with Ron Howard) – maybe there’s a whole story arc fans don’t know about?

Overall however, it looks like Park may have spent all that time training to only be left with a perfect physique to use in more high-paying Hollywood roles. Tough break.

All about Solo: a Star Wars Story

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

