Is Jude Law playing Mar-Vell in Captain Marvel? It’s looking likely…

The identity of Jude Law’s character in Captain Marvel has long been assumed by fans to be Kree warrior Mar-vell, known in the comics for being the first Captain Marvel and a mentor to his successor Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Advertisement

Law himself has not confirmed this outright, but he has been dropping some interesting tidbits about his role.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Law described his character as an “enigmatic commander” who is the leader of Starforce, an elite Kree supergroup which Carol/Captain Marvel joins early in the film. (The Kree, for those who don’t know, are an advanced alien race, and it seems like a lot of Captain Marvel will be set in space).

Fellow Starforce members include Djimon Hounsou’s Korath the Pursuer – first seen in Guardians of the Galaxy – and Gemma Chan’s Dr Minn-Erva.

“He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people,” Law says. “So he’s almost a devout warrior—unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational. These extraordinary powers [Carol] has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control. That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely.”

For those familiar with the comics, this description fits well with Mar-vell, who was a passionate Kree warrior who mentored girlfriend Carol after his powers were transferred to her following an accidental exposure to a Kree weapon known as the Psyche-Magnetron. Its unlikely that this is the route that Captain Marvel will go down, however – especially as the film will pick up at a point where the part-Kree Carol already has her powers.

Brie Larson, also speaking to Entertainment Weekly, seemed to confirm this romantic connection between her and Law’s character, saying:

“There’s a lot [of] back and forth that comes with the two of them, which kind of creates a little bit of tension with the rest of Starforce. Like, ‘Why do they have a special relationship, and why isn’t it me?'”

Captain Marvel will be set amidst a war between alien races the Kree and Skrulls, and will involve Larson’s Carol trying to reconcile the human part of herself with her alien powers and heritage.

“You have this Kree part of her that’s unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive,” Larson says. “Then there’s this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It’s the thing that gets her in trouble, but it’s also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her.”

Advertisement

Captain Marvel will arrive in cinemas on 8th March 2019