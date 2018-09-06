JK Rowling had the best response to someone calling her a “nerd” on Twitter

If you’re going to come at the queen of the Wizarding World, you better not miss.

One Twitter user learned this the hard way when they came at JK Rowling with possibly the most rubbish insult anyone could ever call a wildly successful author of seven books set in a fantastical magic world – a “nerd”. You may as well call water wet! Or Severus Snape’s treatment of Hogwarts students psychological abuse that should absolutely be investigated by OFSTED or a magical OFSTED equivalent!

Rowling’s response was quick, simple and to the point.

Quite.

The original user – who was blacked out by Rowling, because she is a merciful lord – was responding to the tweet below, in which Rowling sent well-wishes to ‘American Potterheads’ on the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (the American title of her first book) being published in the United States.

Harry Potter was first published in the US 20 years ago today, so

I’m sending lots of love to American Potterheads, who’ve given me some of the most memorable moments of my Potter-related life!@Scholastic #HarryPotter20 🇺🇸 ⚡️❤️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 5, 2018

Here’s to another 20 years of Harry Potter, JK Rowling, and JK Rowling tweeting fairly innocuous stuff that we all turn into articles.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released in the UK on November 16