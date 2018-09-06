Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
JK Rowling had the best response to someone calling her a “nerd” on Twitter

JK Rowling had the best response to someone calling her a “nerd” on Twitter

Well, obviously

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: J.K. Rowling poses at "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child parts 1 & 2" on Broadway Opening Night at The Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

If you’re going to come at the queen of the Wizarding World, you better not miss.

Advertisement

One Twitter user learned this the hard way when they came at JK Rowling with possibly the most rubbish insult anyone could ever call a wildly successful author of seven books set in a fantastical magic world – a “nerd”. You may as well call water wet! Or Severus Snape’s treatment of Hogwarts students psychological abuse that should absolutely be investigated by OFSTED or a magical OFSTED equivalent!

Rowling’s response was quick, simple and to the point.

Quite.

The original user – who was blacked out by Rowling, because she is a merciful lord – was responding to the tweet below, in which Rowling sent well-wishes to ‘American Potterheads’ on the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (the American title of her first book) being published in the United States.

Here’s to another 20 years of Harry Potter, JK Rowling, and JK Rowling tweeting fairly innocuous stuff that we all turn into articles.

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released in the UK on November 16

Tags

All about Harry Potter (franchise)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: J.K. Rowling poses at "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child parts 1 & 2" on Broadway Opening Night at The Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE - t's Harry Potter's fourth term at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! Harry, Ron and Hermione look forward to the international Quidditch finals. Harry dreams of spending time with the alluring Cho Chang. He wants to be a normal 14-year-old wizard . . . But Harry is not normal--even by wizarding standards. This term, for the first time in hundreds of years, a competition will be held between three schools of wizardry, and contestants will be magically chosen for the very dangerous event. Now, as Harry's lightning scar burns, indicating the evil presence of Lord Voldemort, the Goblet of Fire makes its final selection for the competition--Harry Potter.

ITV to embark on epic Harry Potter movie season

Jude Law stars as young Dumbledore in new behind the scenes look at Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald (YouTube)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald returns to Hogwarts in new behind the scenes video

Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne (Getty, EH)

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones get high together in first-look image from The Aeronauts

Warner Brothers Pictures, Sky pics,TL

A magical connection between Fantastic Beasts and The Cursed Child has been confirmed

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more