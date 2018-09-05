The unusual plot of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel movie has been revealed

No, we still don’t have a trailer – but we have learned this won’t be a traditional origin story

While we may still be lacking a trailer for eagerly-awaited superhero movie Captain Marvel, some intriguing new details have been released about the forthcoming entry in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Specifically, Marvel have revealed that counter to expectations, the film won’t be an origin story for Brie Larson’s new hero (real name Carol Danvers) – instead she’ll start the movie fully powered and travelling through space, before returning to Earth to battle an alien invasion.

According to EW Captain Marvel “sidesteps the traditional origin-story template,” beginning with the character already working with the alien Kree as part of a military team called Starforce (who we now suspect might include a few familiar faces from Guardians of the Galaxy including Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou,) and led by Jude Law’s “enigmatic” commander.

However, the events of the movie eventually bring Carol back to Earth “with new questions about her past,” while also putting her in conflict with alien race the Skrulls. Led by Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, the shape-shifting baddies are planning to take over the world – but can Carol stop them?

Well, considering the film is set in the 1990s, decades before the original Iron Man, we’re guessing she can, as we never noticed many Skrulls in the corridors of power in the other MCU movies. Still, whatever lowering of the stakes the period setting will lend to the movie will be more than offset by the chance of seeing younger versions of the Marvel characters we all know and love, including Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury, who’s still “a two-eyed S.H.I.E.L.D. desk jockey” years before he assembled the Avengers.

Though from the sounds of things, he’ll have more than enough to handle with Captain Marvel herself…

“She can’t help but be herself,” Larson says of her new character. “She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face.

“She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

“This is not a superhero who’s perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection,” co-director Anna Boden added.

“But what makes her special is just how human she is. She’s funny, but doesn’t always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn’t always make the perfect decisions for herself.

“But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness.”

Sounds like just the sort of hero we’ve been waiting for. Almost as long as we’ve been waiting for this trailer…

Captain Marvel will be released in February 2019