Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
Brie Larson teases Captain Marvel first look and Marvel fans can’t handle it

Brie Larson teases Captain Marvel first look and Marvel fans can’t handle it

Looks like we'll finally get a look at the latest addition to the Marvel family

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson attends Avengers: Infinity War premiere (Getty)

Marvel fans may finally get what they’ve been craving all summer this Wednesday 5th September.

Advertisement

Brie Larson has suggested on Twitter that she is about to “break the internet”, hinting that a first look at the upcoming Captain Marvel movie could be imminent.

The film, which is set to introduce Larson’s titular superhero ahead of her anticipated appearance in Avengers 4, is due to be released in March 2019, but despite a history of early promotion of their films in the past, we haven’t even had a teaser, let alone any official set pics.

But that looks set to change, after Larson announced a mysterious  and “Marvel-ous” collaboration with Entertainment Weekly, which is set to be released on Wednesday 5th September at 5pm UK time (12pm ET).

Unsurprisingly, Marvel fans are already losing it, and many have predicted that it’ll be a Captain Marvel-centric photo shoot.

However, some are hopeful that they’ll drop the teaser trailer, too.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see…

Advertisement

Captain Marvel is set to be released in March 2019

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson attends Avengers: Infinity War premiere (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Wanderlust

COMING SOON Everything you need to know about new BBC drama Wanderlust

(Getty)

What is the UEFA Nations League? And how can I watch it on TV?

breaking-bad-408-saul-goodman-bob-odenkirk

Better Call Saul thrills fans with scene set during Breaking Bad era

Toni Collette (Wanderlust, BBC)

Wanderlust’s Toni Collette: ‘Someone told me I’m the first woman to have an orgasm on the BBC’

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more