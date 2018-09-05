Brie Larson teases Captain Marvel first look and Marvel fans can’t handle it

Looks like we'll finally get a look at the latest addition to the Marvel family

Marvel fans may finally get what they’ve been craving all summer this Wednesday 5th September.

Brie Larson has suggested on Twitter that she is about to “break the internet”, hinting that a first look at the upcoming Captain Marvel movie could be imminent.

The film, which is set to introduce Larson’s titular superhero ahead of her anticipated appearance in Avengers 4, is due to be released in March 2019, but despite a history of early promotion of their films in the past, we haven’t even had a teaser, let alone any official set pics.

But that looks set to change, after Larson announced a mysterious and “Marvel-ous” collaboration with Entertainment Weekly, which is set to be released on Wednesday 5th September at 5pm UK time (12pm ET).

Hey @EW I’m bored. Wanna break the Internet tomorrow? — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 5, 2018

Yes! Meet us here at noon ET. We’ve got something Marvel-ous in mind. 😉 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Marvel fans are already losing it, and many have predicted that it’ll be a Captain Marvel-centric photo shoot.

Don't bother me at noon tomorrow. In fact, don't bother me after noon tomorrow. I will need time to recover. #CaptainMarvel https://t.co/gwTMpNTKRw — Al Mannarino 📸 (@almannarino) September 5, 2018

🤤😢😭IT'S HAPPENING!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 CAPTAIN MARVEL PROMO IS BEGINNING!!! 🎉 🎉 https://t.co/1o9u6zpPzj — Wait…But, Why? (@WaitButWhy7) September 5, 2018

my spidey senses are tingling…. I sense a captain marvel photo shoot…. (at least that’s what I’m hoping) https://t.co/0a3IAQZEhE — EM! (@uhhmmily) September 5, 2018

Looks like we’re getting a #CaptainMarvel cover from @EW tomorrow, which would be our first official look at the character. https://t.co/oDZGfvxO0s — Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) September 5, 2018

However, some are hopeful that they’ll drop the teaser trailer, too.

Looks like the @captainmarvel teaser trailer will drop tomorrow. I can't wait https://t.co/BfNm3bt8VB — Vincent-Big Bubba B (@Big_Bubba_B) September 5, 2018

CAPTAIN MARVEL TRAILER COMING TOMORROW VIA @EW! pic.twitter.com/twAMUh39tk — Lauren ✨ Gallaway (@LaurenGallaway) September 5, 2018

Guess we’ll have to wait and see…

Captain Marvel is set to be released in March 2019