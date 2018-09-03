Dave Bautista on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: “I don’t know if I want to work for Disney”

“I’m not really happy,” the wrestler-turned-actor told Jonathan Ross in reaction to director James Gunn's firing

Things are looking increasingly rocky for upcoming Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which fired director James Gunn over the summer after some old tweets resurfaced (raising protest from some fans and the film’s cast) and has since been put on hold indefinitely.

And now, star Dave Bautista – who plays homicidal alien Drax in the zippy sci-fi franchise – has suggested that even if the film does get back on track, he isn’t wildly keen on working for Disney, citing their decision to fire Gunn as a difficult thing for him to work past.

“It’s a bitter-sweet conversation — um, no it’s a bitter-bitter conversation because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn,” Bautista explained on the Jonathan Ross show.

“They’re putting the movie off,” he added. “It’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you I don’t know if I want to work for Disney.”

Previously, Bautista had suggested that he’d quit the project if the studio didn’t use Gunn’s already-written script, while also describing working with the House of Mouse as “nauseating” given their decision to axe the director.

However, this latest admission seems to take things a step further, and inspired host Ross to comment on how unusually forthright Bautista was being for a Hollywood star.

“I’m not afraid to admit the way I feel,” he explained.

“I don’t think I’m your typical Hollywood guy.”

Clearly, we haven’t heard the last of this saga – and no matter what happens, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks like it’s going to be a very different movie than anybody planned.

The Jonathan Ross show airs on Saturdays on ITV at 9.15pm