Mrs Doubtfire to be turned into musical

The Robin Williams classic is Broadway bound

Robin Williams in the kitchen in a scene from the film 'Mrs. Doubtfire', 1993. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

Classic 1990s comedy Mrs Doubtfire – which stars the late Robin Williams, predominantly in drag – is set to become a musical.

Jerry Zaks, the four-time Tony winner behind the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! will direct the new show based on the film, which was adapted from Anne Fine’s novel Alias Madame Doubtfire, and stars Williams as a recently divorced actor who disguises himself as a middle-aged, Scottish housemaid in order to spend time with his family.

The musical will be written by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirpatrick, who are best known for Something Rotten!, a Tony-nominated show about Shakespeare’s struggling contemporaries in 1500s Britain.

It’s the second attempt in recent years to bring the film to the stage, after a production helmed by Disney legend Alan Menken stalled in 2015.

Mrs Doubtfire was a massive success when it was released in 1993, taking in over £342 million and coming in second in the yearly charts only to Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park.

Mrs Doubtfire

Robin Williams in the kitchen in a scene from the film 'Mrs. Doubtfire', 1993. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

