Rosamund Pike stars as Marie Colvin in gripping first trailer for A Private War

Jamie Dornan and Stanley Tucci also appear in the war journalist biopic

A gripping first trailer for A Private War, the biopic about intrepid war reporter Marie Colvin, has been released.

The film stars Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike as Colvin, a journalist for the Sunday Times who reported from conflict zones such as Chechnya, Sierra Leone and Kosovo. She was killed while covering the Syrian civil war in 2012.

The trailer introduces us to Colvin and her collaborator Paul Conroy (played by Jamie Dornan), a photographer who was with her during the attack in Syria which took her life, and gives us an insight into the kind of hazardous situations they faced on a regular basis in their work. Check it out below.

A Private War is the latest project from Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Matthew Heineman, who is best known for his 2015 documentary about the drug trade along the US-Mexico border, called Cartel Land.

Stanley Tucci and Tom Hollander will also feature in the film, which is set to be released in the US on 2 November. There is no confirmed UK release date as yet.