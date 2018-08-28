Doctor Who’s Matt Smith reportedly cast in Star Wars Episode IX

The Crown star is rumoured to be playing “a key role” in the upcoming sci-fi blockbuster

In a sci-fi crossover big enough to make the galaxy shake, former Doctor Who star Matt Smith may be set to join the cast of Star Wars Episode IX, it has been reported.

According to Variety, the Crown star is set to play “a key role” in JJ Abrams concluding chapter to the Skywalker saga, joining fellow newcomers Keri Russell, Dominic Monaghan and Richard E Grant alongside returning stars like Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega.

It’s currently unclear whether Smith will play a hero or a villain in the 2019 movie – you never know, maybe HE’S playing classic villain Grand Admiral Thrawn instead of Grant – but if true, the role will definitely land him in the rather exclusive club of actors moving between the Doctor Who universe and that of Star Wars.

Other actors to appear in both franchises include Warwick Davis and Felicity Jones, while Grant himself actually starred alongside Smith in several episode of Doctor Who in 2012-3.

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in December 2019