Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 put on hold after James Gunn firing

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 put on hold after James Gunn firing

We might have to wait a little longer to see Star Lord and the gang's next movie

Guardians of the Galaxy

Production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been temporarily put on hold, meaning we might have to wait a little longer to see Star Lord and co. back on our cinema screens in another tongue-in-cheek superhero adventure.

Advertisement

Deadline has confirmed that the small crew who’d been assembled for pre-production have been dismissed while the studio searches for a new director for the project following James Gunn’s departure.

While no release date for the film had ever been confirmed by Disney or Marvel, it was thought that filming would begin in January or February. “The timeline has been pushed out,” a source told The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite mounting pressure from the public and the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, Disney is reportedly ‘unlikely’ to re-hire Gunn for the third instalment of the film franchise.

Gunn was removed from Guardians Vol 3 in July after a series of offensive tweets sent between 2008 and 2011 – which feature jokes about rape and paedophilia – were unearthed.

More than 360,000 people have signed a petition calling for the director to be re-hired, and the cast – including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Karen Gillan – wrote an open letter in support of their former director. Pratt added in an Instagram post that he would “love to see” Gunn get his job back.

Advertisement

However, Variety reports that Disney is not likely to budge on their position, as the feeling within both Marvel and Disney is that the jokes Gunn made are “unacceptable in the #MeToo era and are not in line with Disney’s family-friendly image”.

Tags

All about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The comic-book version of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Marvel Comics, HF)

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Captain Marvel

L to R: Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) DIsney, Marvel, sky pics, TL

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

MWP_3279.tif

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more