George Clooney named the world’s highest-paid actor

But the Money Monster star made most of his earnings outside of acting jobs

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney attends American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390042 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner ) TL

George Clooney has been declared the world’s highest paid actor of the last year – but not for doing all that much acting…

Rather than amassing a huge paycheck for films such as Suburbicon, Clooney topped Forbes‘ annual list of earners thanks to the sale of the tequila company he co-founded.

Called Casamigos, the business was sold last year in a $1bn deal that, combined with his other income, saw Clooney make $239m (£185m) between June 2017 and June 2018.

According to Forbes, Clooney’s pre-tax earnings were the most any actor in history has made in a year.

The sum almost put him $100m ahead of the next-highest-paid actor, Dwayne Johnson, with the Jumanji star raking in a total of $119m (£92m).

Mark Wahlberg, who topped 2017’s list with $68m (£52.5m), was missing from this year’s rankings

Forbes list of the world’s best-paid male actors 2018

  1. George Clooney – $239m (£185m)
  2. Dwayne Johnson – $119m (£92m)
  3. Robert Downey Jr – $79m (£61.2m)
  4. Chris Hemsworth – $64.5m (£49.9m)
  5. Jackie Chan -$45.5m (£32.9m)
  6. Will Smith – $42m (£32.5m)
  7. Akshay Kumar -$40.5m (£31.4m)
  8. Adam Sandler – $39.5m (£30.6m)
  9. Chris Evans – $34m (£26.3m)
  10. Salman Khan – $33.5m (£25.9m)
The male pay packets are well above the earnings of the highest-paid female stars, released by Forbes last week. Although Scarlett Johansson was revealed as the highest paid actress, earning $40.5m (£31.9m), she would only appear seventh in the male list.

