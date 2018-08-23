George Clooney named the world’s highest-paid actor

But the Money Monster star made most of his earnings outside of acting jobs

George Clooney has been declared the world’s highest paid actor of the last year – but not for doing all that much acting…

Rather than amassing a huge paycheck for films such as Suburbicon, Clooney topped Forbes‘ annual list of earners thanks to the sale of the tequila company he co-founded.

Called Casamigos, the business was sold last year in a $1bn deal that, combined with his other income, saw Clooney make $239m (£185m) between June 2017 and June 2018.

According to Forbes, Clooney’s pre-tax earnings were the most any actor in history has made in a year.

The sum almost put him $100m ahead of the next-highest-paid actor, Dwayne Johnson, with the Jumanji star raking in a total of $119m (£92m).

Mark Wahlberg, who topped 2017’s list with $68m (£52.5m), was missing from this year’s rankings

Forbes list of the world’s best-paid male actors 2018

George Clooney – $239m (£185m) Dwayne Johnson – $119m (£92m) Robert Downey Jr – $79m (£61.2m) Chris Hemsworth – $64.5m (£49.9m) Jackie Chan -$45.5m (£32.9m) Will Smith – $42m (£32.5m) Akshay Kumar -$40.5m (£31.4m) Adam Sandler – $39.5m (£30.6m) Chris Evans – $34m (£26.3m) Salman Khan – $33.5m (£25.9m)

The male pay packets are well above the earnings of the highest-paid female stars, released by Forbes last week. Although Scarlett Johansson was revealed as the highest paid actress, earning $40.5m (£31.9m), she would only appear seventh in the male list.