Spider-Man: Far From Home gets summer 2019 release date and new logo

The posthumous adventures of Peter Parker are less than a year away!

We finally know exactly when upcoming Spider-Man sequel Far From Home is coming to cinemas, and you’ll never guess what – it’s coming out roughly when all we assumed it was going to.

Sony (who own the rights to the character, but let him join Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016) announced the confirmed release date of July 2019 on Twitter yesterday, also sharing the film’s logo that was previously glimpsed on an iPad flashed by star Tom Holland in a video.

The airdate places Far From Home almost exactly two years after the release of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and about three months after Marvel’s eagerly-awaited Avengers: Infinity War sequel, a film which will hopefully explain how the webhead is foiling crimes in his own movie while existing as a little pile of ash on the floor.

Once that’s all cleared up Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to include Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders’ SHIELD Agents Nick Fury and Maria Hill, and will see Peter Parker (Holland) go globetrotting and battle Jake Gyllenhaal’s master of illusion Mysterio.

The film is directed by Homecoming helmer Jon Watts.

