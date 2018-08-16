Accessibility Links

Mamma Mia 2 director confirms Neighbours Easter egg – did you spot it?

Die-hard Neighbours fans might have noticed this fleeting reference to Ramsay Street

(YouTube)

There is a sneaky homage to Neighbours in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Yes, you did just read that correctly.

Advertisement

You might not have spotted it as it’s rather subtle, but it has been confirmed by Mamma Mia 2’s director Ol Parker after fans of the Aussie soap wondered whether the reference they spied was deliberate.

Radio 2 presenter Geoff Lloyd took to Twitter to reveal that he wondered whether Udegawa – the Tokyo office where Colin Firth’s character has a meeting – was inspired by the unseen mogul of Lassiter’s in Neighbours.

And amazingly, the director tweeted him back and confirmed his suspicions!

Starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Dominic Cooper, Lily James, Cher and Julie Walters, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was the feel-good box office hit of the summer.

When RadioTimes.com asked Seyfried whether she would like to film another sequel, she said: “Oh yeah! Beyond yes.”

Advertisement

Maybe there will be a hidden Home and Away Easter egg in that one?

