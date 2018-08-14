Orlando Bloom and Ian McKellen had a Lord of the Rings reunion

The duo took time away from their West End plays to hang out in London

Lord of the Rings stars Ian McKellen and Orlando Bloom had a rare reunion in London – and shared a picture on Instagram to mark the occasion.

The two actors, who played Gandalf and Legolas in Peter Jackson’s three-part adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s classic fantasy series, are both currently starring in plays on the West End (Mckellen is playing the title character in Shakespeare’s King Lear at The Duke of York’s Theatre while Bloom leads Killer Joe at Trafalgar Studios) – and they took some time out this week to catch up, alongside The Hobbit star Adam Brown.

“A dwarf, a wizard and an elf walk into a bar…” Bloom’s caption read (Brown starred as Lori in The Hobbit trilogy).

Check out their snap below.

It’s Bloom’s second LOTR reunion this month. Last week, he posted a selfie with Liv Tyler (Arwen), who seems to have popped in to support her mate at his West End show.

A new Lord of the Rings series is currently in the works at Amazon, and while it looks set to explore an underrepresented area of Tolkien’s world, McKellen has already stated that he is keen to revisit Middle Earth as Gandalf. We live in hope…