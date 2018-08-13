Accessibility Links

Not everyone is happy that Jack Whitehall has been cast as a gay Disney character

Jack Whitehall (Getty, EH)

Opinion is divided over Jack Whitehall’s casting as Disney’s first openly gay character.

The comedian and actor will star in Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Whitehall announced the casting on Instagram, saying he was “so honoured to be part of this epic adventure”.

Both Whitehall and Disney have come under fire from those who believe the role should be played by a gay actor, after a source told The Sun that Whitehall’s character would be “hugely effete, very camp and very funny” and confirmed “he is playing a gay man.”

Some have compared Whitehall’s casting to Scarlett Johansson’s attachment to the film Rub & Tug, in which she was due to play a transgender man. The actress withdrew from the movie acknowledging the casting was “insensitive”.

On the other hand, many argue that there are plenty of gay actors who play straight roles, and that the whole point of acting is that it’s transformative.

Whitehall is yet to respond to the criticism.

Jungle Cruise is set for release in October 2019 and follows a group of travellers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles.

Jack Whitehall (Getty, EH)
