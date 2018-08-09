When is Christopher Robin out? UK release date, cast, plot and trailer

Ewan McGregor stars as Christopher Robin in a heartwarming film of love and friendship

Familiar faces, Pooh, Tigger, Piglet and the gang are back on our cinema screens this summer in Christopher Robin. The film starring Ewan McGregor as loveable Christopher promises to take audiences back to their blissful childhood. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Christopher Robin released in UK cinemas?

The film will be released 17th August in the UK.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and it’s so adorable you might cry.

Who is in the cast?

The cast features Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin, and Orton O’Brien as his younger self. Hayley Attwell stars as Evelyn Robin, Christopher’s understanding wife who looks after their daughter Madeline Robin played by Bronte Carmichael.

Mark Gatiss is Giles Winslow, Christopher’s dull boss who prevents him from seeing his family.

Amongst it’s ‘real life’ actors, the Hundred Acre Wood boasts an impressive voice cast with: Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh and Tigger), Brad Garrett (Eeyore), Toby Jones (Owl), Nick Mohammed (Piglet), Peter Capaldi (Rabbit), Sophie Okonedo (Kanga) and Wyatt Hall (Roo).

What is going to happen?

Christopher Robin is all grown up and all out of imagination. Stuck at his disheartening job, he struggles to make time for his family and to his daughter Madeline’s disappointment, cancels a weekend away.

Then, like a guardian angel, Pooh Bear arrives. With his wise words and often misunderstood sayings, Pooh is as charming as ever as the walking, talking, teddy bear reminds Christopher that love is really all you need.

After getting himself lost in the big city, Christopher’s childhood pal needs to get home. While returning Pooh and reuniting with his childhood friends, Tigger, Piglet, Kanga, Eyore and many more, Christopher recalls his fond childhood memories.

But it’s not over there – the whole gang then return to London to inspire Madeline’s childhood and share their love with the next generation.