Johnny Depp’s Notorious BIG film City of Lies pulled just weeks before release

No new release date has been set for the upcoming movie starring Depp and Forest Whitaker

City of Lies, the upcoming Johnny Depp-led film about the investigation into the murder of 1990s rap superstars Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur, has been pulled from release a month before it was due to come out in cinemas.

Distributor Global Road Entertainment confirmed to Entertainment Weekly on Monday that it would not be released on 7th September as originally planned, and did not confirm a new release date.

The film stars Depp as a LAPD detective Russell Poole, who teams up with journalist ‘Jack’ Jackson (Forest Whitaker) to discover the truth about the deaths of the two beloved 1990s hip-hop artists.

Depp is currently facing a lawsuit for allegedly assaulting location manager Greg Brooks on set. According to the suit, Brooks claims that Depp verbally abused him before punching him twice, and that he was removed from the film after refusing to agree not to sue.

