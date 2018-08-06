Dave Bautista says working on Guardians 3 Is “pretty nauseating” after James Gunn firing

But the actor says he will do what he is "legally obligated to do" to finish the film

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista has confirmed that he will honour his contractual obligation to finish the third instalment of the film franchise regardless of whether Disney re-hires axed director James Gunn – but the actor took a swipe at his employers in the process.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Bautista remarked that working for Disney is “pretty nauseating” in the wake of the firing of Gunn, who was removed from the film in July after the highlighting of a series of offensive tweets sent between 2008 and 2011 – which feature jokes about rape and paedophilia – as a result of a campaign led by alt-right blogger Mike Cernovich.

I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel https://t.co/Ym4FwruVDu — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 5, 2018

Bautista has been Gunn’s most vocal supporter from the Guardians cast, though all of the major players, including Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper and Karen Gillan, signed an open letter asking for him to be re-instated last week. Despite this, reports in the US suggest that Disney are “unlikely” to acquiesce.

Kurt Russell, who played Chris Pratt’s father in Guardians 2, is the latest star from the franchise to speak out about the controversy, saying that “we’re getting a little too sensitive”.

“It’s sad, but it’s a part of our fabric now and I get it,” he told Variety. “But I do think we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people. You have to realise that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever, you’re always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something which lead him to something that the world loves, which is Guardians of the Galaxy. He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven.”