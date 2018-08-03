There’s a Quantum Realm Easter egg everyone’s missed in Ant-Man and the Wasp

Director Peyton Reed gives us a hint at another secret in the latest Marvel movie

While Ant-Man and the Wasp has only just been released in the UK it came out in most other countries in early July, meaning that nearly all the superhero movie’s secrets, Easter eggs and hidden references have been picked apart by dedicated fans already.

Advertisement

Or so we thought – because director Peyton Reed has suggested that Marvel’s latest adventure might still hold a few more secrets for viewers to find, especially when it comes to the mysterious Quantum Realm featured heavily in the new film.

“Well there are a couple of things,” Reed told RadioTimes.com when we asked about any still-secret Easter Eggs.

“One Easter egg I will give you is [when] you look in the Quantum Realm.”

For anyone who’s already forgotten, the Quantum Realm appears in the Ant-Man movies as a different dimension reached when someone shrinks between the molecules of matter – a bit of an occupational hazard given the shrinking abilities of the franchise’s hero – and is also the place where the original Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne, was trapped decades before the first film.

In the new film, her husband Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) travels to the Quantum Realm to save Janet – and according to Reed, it’s at that point that he sneaked in another little Easter egg to hint at the deeper meaning of the dimension.

“As Hank and Janet are leaving, and you look on the sort of corner of the frame, you may see an element in the Quantum Realm which might suggest something that we haven’t really explored in the Quantum Realm yet,” he explained cryptically.

Without another rewatch of the film, we’re not exactly sure what new feature he could be hinting at – some strange creature? A villain? Some new technology hidden down there? – but we have all our fingers and toes crossed that Reed will be able to develop the idea in any sequels, which Ant-Man and the Wasp star Paul Rudd recently revealed weren’t a sure thing.

“I don’t know what the plan is, and I haven’t really asked, because I don’t want to put too much thought into it in case…well, what if there isn’t?” Rudd told us in an exclusive video interview.

“There are a couple of ideas [for a sequel], but I’d hate to go into any specifics. Even though that is what you want! Because it might not happen.”

“Peyton and I have had conversations and things,” he added.

“Let’s worry about this one right now. But wheels are always turning. Even on the first one we were kind of thinking a little bit about what we might do in this one.”

Hopefully, just a few of those ideas are related to solving this latest Quantum Realm mystery.

Advertisement

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in UK cinemas now