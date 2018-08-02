Age is no barrier for Michael Caine in the first full trailer for Hatton Garden heist movie King of Thieves

The actor leads a veteran cast for this film adaptation of one of the most audacious robberies in UK history

The first full official trailer for Hatton Garden drama King of Thieves has landed.

The new footage shows Michael Caine lead an all-star cast as Brian Reader – the man who co-ordinated a team of criminals in their late 60s and 70s to carry out a £200 million robbery that became one of the biggest crimes in UK history.

After a teaser trailer first showed the cast assembling, the new trailer shows the geriatric offenders in action as they break into the safety deposit boxes in the heart of London.

There’s also a more explicit trailer available here – just in case you fancy watching Caine, Ray Winstone and the rest deploying a few more choice words to get their points across.

In cinemas this September, the film also stars Tom Courtenay, Ray Winstone, Jim Broadbent, Charlie Cox, Paul Whitehouse and Michael Gambon.

King of Thieves is released in cinemas 14th September