Accessibility Links

Home
News
Film
Age is no barrier for Michael Caine in the first full trailer for Hatton Garden heist movie King of Thieves

Age is no barrier for Michael Caine in the first full trailer for Hatton Garden heist movie King of Thieves

The actor leads a veteran cast for this film adaptation of one of the most audacious robberies in UK history

Studio Canal, Youtube screengrab from trailer, https://youtu.be/eZraK_pHnpc?t=55s, TL

The first full official trailer for Hatton Garden drama King of Thieves has landed.

Advertisement

The new footage shows Michael Caine lead an all-star cast as Brian Reader – the man who co-ordinated a team of criminals in their late 60s and 70s to carry out a £200 million robbery that became one of the biggest crimes in UK history.

After a teaser trailer first showed the cast assembling, the new trailer shows the geriatric offenders in action as they break into the safety deposit boxes in the heart of London.

There’s also a more explicit trailer available here – just in case you fancy watching Caine, Ray Winstone and the rest deploying a few more choice words to get their points across.

In cinemas this September, the film also stars Tom Courtenay, Ray Winstone, Jim Broadbent, Charlie Cox, Paul Whitehouse and Michael Gambon.

Advertisement

King of Thieves is released in cinemas 14th September

Tags

All about King of Thieves

Studio Canal, Youtube screengrab from trailer, https://youtu.be/eZraK_pHnpc?t=55s, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

130014.32411999-1ae2-4b85-bb1e-521d666fb0fd

Michael Caine, Michael Gambon and Ray Winstone in talks for Hatton Garden heist movie

Andy Serkis (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Netflix set to adapt George Orwell’s Animal Farm with Andy Serkis

Studio Canal, Youtube screengrab from trailer, https://youtu.be/eZraK_pHnpc?t=55s, TL

Michael Caine rounds up the gang in first trailer for Hatton Garden movie King of Thieves

TAMPA, FL - 1991: Singer and actress Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem at the 1991 Tampa, Florida, Superbowl XXV. Houston's rendition of the National Anthem was particularly inspiring due to the fact that Superbowl XXV (25) was held as the first Gulf War began.(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

“I didn’t want this to be a film about abuse” – how a new Whitney Houston biopic handled a shocking revelation

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more