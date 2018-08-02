Watch Benedict Cumberbatch fluff his lines in the Avengers: Infinity War bonus features trailer

The new Blu-ray commentary also reveals a clever Cumberbatch Easter egg left out of the movie

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange can summon space portals, cast kick-ass spells and deploy the mysterious Cloak of Levitation ­– but even he can fluff his lines.

Case in point: the trailer for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War’s digital and Blu-ray release, a sneak peek at the two hours’ worth of making-of features, deleted scenes and bloopers. And it’s in the latter where we can see Cumberbatch slurring his own name while striding towards camera. Because even the pros mess up sometimes.

Interestingly, the DVD director’s commentary reveals a classic Cumberbatch Easter egg that didn’t make it to the film. Remember the scene when Strange and Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark first meet in New York? Co-director Joe Russo and writer Christopher McFeely said they originally planned Stark to drop a reference to a role both actors have shared.

“Should’ve said, ‘No s***, Sherlock,'” McFeely noted. “Everybody really wanted that joke.”

So why was it dropped? “It’s a meta-joke that requires you to be a fan of other movies,” McFeely explained.

Russo added: “It is also a very obvious joke. Not that we can’t be accused of having made obvious jokes before.”

Cumberbatch, of course, played a modern-day Holmes in BBC’s Sherlock series, while Downey played a Victorian version of the super-sleuth in two Guy Ritchie movies, in 2009 and 2011.

So there you have it: Marvel films may be stuffed with quips and pop-culture references, but there’s some fruit simply too low to take.

Avengers: Infinity War is available digitally now and on Blu-ray from 14th August