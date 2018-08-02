Meet the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp

While it may not boast as jam-packed a cast as Avengers: Infinity War, new Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp has a lot of new and familiar faces to keep track of.

Read our full guide to the cast and characters below.

Scott Lang / Ant-Man – Paul Rudd

Who is Scott Lang / Ant-Man?

A former thief and ex-con, Scott took up the mantle of Ant-Man in his first solo film after Hank Pym and his daughter Hope recruited him to steal some crucial technology. While wearing Pym’s specially-designed suit Scott can shrink to tiny sizes, grow into a giant and also communicate with insects.

In 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, Scott sided with Captain America against the government, and ended up being arrested after dominating the battle against Iron Man’s faction.

What else has Paul Rudd been in?

Paul Rudd is best known for appearing in comedy films like Knocked Up, Clueless, the 40-year-old Virgin, Anchorman, Role Models, I Love You, Man and This is 40. He is also well known for work on TV series like Friends (where he played Phoebe’s husband Mike) and Parks and Recreation.

Who is Hope van Dyne / The Wasp?

The daughter of the original Ant-Man Hank Pym and his partner Janet van Dyne (the first incarnation of the Wasp), Hope spent the first Ant-Man film distant from her father after believing he’d lied about her mother’s death.

By the end of the film the pair had reconciled, and Hank began work on a new Wasp suit for Hope that would finally allow her to be the superhero she’d dreamed of becoming. You can read our full guide to The Wasp’s comic- book history here.

Like Ant-Man, The Wasp is able to shrink to small sizes, but her suit also comes equipped with wrist-mounted blasters and wings that allow her to fly at high speeds.

What else has Evangeline Lilly been in?

Evangeline Lilly is best known for her role as Kate Austen in smash-hit TV drama Lost, which she starred in for six years and racked up a number of award nominations and wins. In more recent years she’s appeared in films including The Hurt Locker, Real Steel and the Hobbit trilogy, where she played an elf called Tauriel.

Hank Pym – Michael Douglas

Who is Hank Pym?

Hank Pym was the original Ant-Man, who invented the shrinking suit (powered by Pym particles) used by Scott and performed secret missions for the government decades ago. Now he works as a businessman and scientist, and recruited Scott to help him regain control of his company.

What else has Michael Douglas been in?

Veteran actor Douglas has appeared in a tremendous amount of classic films, with some of the most well-known including Romancing the Stone (which he also produced), Wall Street (which won him an Oscar), Basic Instinct, The American President and Fatal Attraction. Douglas is also a producer of note, winning an Oscar for his film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Ghost – Hannah John-Kamen

Who is Ghost?

Ghost is a new character in Ant-Man and the Wasp, a criminal who steals Pym technology and gains the ability to phase through solid objects. In the comics the character is a man, but director Peyton Reed decided to flip Ghost’s gender for the new movie.

What else has Hannah John-Kamen been in?

British actor John-Kamen is probably best known for her recent role in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, where she played IOI enforcer F’Nale Zandor, though she’s also had parts in Game of Thrones, Black Mirror, Killjoys and the stage production of Viva Forever, the Spice Girls musical.

Janet van Dyne – Michelle Pfeiffer

Who is Janet van Dyne?

The original Wasp and wife to Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne went missing during a mission decades before the original Ant-Man film. To disable a missile, she shrunk between the molecules and ended up trapped in the Quantum realm – and now her family are hoping to bring her back.

What else has Michelle Pfeiffer been in?

Veteran actor Michelle Pfeiffer has had a long and storied Hollywood career, appearing in films like Grease 2, Scarface, The Witches of Eastwick, Married to the Mob, Dangerous Liaisons, The Age of Innocence and The Fabulous Baker Boys among many others.

And she’s no stranger to superhero movies either, delivering an iconic performance as Catwoman in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns that many see as the definitive screen version of the character.

Luis – Michael Peña

Who is Luis?

Scott’s old cellmate and close friend, fast-talker Luis is an experienced criminal whose skills aid Ant-Man and the Wasp in their adventures.

What else has Michael Peña been in?

Peña has appeared in a wide range of movies including Shooter, World Trade Center, Tower Heist, Gangster Squad, Fury, The Martian and a Wrinkle in Time. He found critical acclaim for his breakthrough performances in Million Dollar Baby and Crash, and also works as a musician.

Bill Foster – Laurence Fishburne

Who is Bill Foster?

An old colleague of Hank Pym’s, Foster worked on the so-called “Goliath” programme that turned subjects into giants using Pym particles. In the comics, the character is a superhero known as Black Goliath, and this is his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What else has Laurence Fishburne been in?

Screen icon Fishburne is best known for playing Morpheus in the Matrix trilogy, and has also appeared in a diverse range of films including Apocalypse Now, Boyz n the Hood, What’s Love Got to Do With It, The Color Purple, Othello, Mission: Impossible III and John Wick: Chapter 2 among many many others.

He is also known for his TV roles as Dr Ray Langstrom on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and as Special Agent Jack Crawford on Hannibal, and has plenty of superhero experience – he voiced the Silver Surfer in the second Fantastic Four movie, and plays newspaper man Perry White in the DC movie universe.

Sonny Burch – Walton Goggins

Who is Sonny Burch?

Not that much is known about Burch except that he’s a “low-level criminal type” who ends up at odds with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

What else has Walton Goggins been in?

Goggins is best known for TV series Justified, where his performance as Boyd Crowder brought him critical acclaim and award nominations. He has also appeared in TV series including NYPD Blue, The Shield, CSI,Community and SIX, and films including The Bourne Identity, Shanghai Noon, Predators, Cowboys and Aliens, Lincoln, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight and the reboot of Tomb Raider.

Paxton – Bobby Cannavale

Who is Paxton?

A San Francisco Police Officer who’s engaged to Scott’s ex-wife, Paxton tries to keep an eye on Scott’s unusual activities.

What else has Bobby Cannavale been in?

Cannavale delivered an Emmy award-winning performance on TV comedy Will & Grace, and later picked up another Emmy for playing Gyp Rosetti in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. He has also appeared in movies including Shall We Dance? Snakes on a Plane, Blue Jasmine, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and I, Tonya.

Maggie Lang – Judy Greer

Who is Maggie?

Scott’s ex-wife and the mother of his daughter Cassie, Maggie struggles with her former husband’s new life.

What else has Judy Greer been in?

Greer has made her name through her extensive comedy work including animated series Archer, Arrested Development, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Californication, 13 Going on 30 and 27 Dresses among other TV and film projects.

She has also appeared in films including Jurassic World, The Village, The Descendants, the Planet of the Apes reboot series and the upcoming Halloween remake.

Dave – Tip “T.I.” Harris

Who is Dave?

Luis’s old roommate and a member of Scott’s heist crew.

What else has T.I. Harris been in?

Harris is an American rapper and actor, who has released nine studio albums and won three Grammy awards for his music. Harris has also starred in films including ATL, Takers, Get Hard and Identity Thief.

Kurt – David Dastmalchian

Who is Kurt?

A computer expert and another member of Scott / Luis’s crew in both Ant-Man films.

What else has David Dastmalchian been in?

Dastmalchian is a star of stage and screen, appearing in acclaimed productions of The Glass Menagerie and Buried Child as well as TV shows like MacGyver and The Flash.

He has also appeared in films like Blade Runner 2049, The Belko Experiment and Prisoners, and TV series including CSI, ER, Gotham, Twin Peaks and Gotham.

Jimmy Woo – Randall Park

Who is Jimmy Woo?

A S.H.I.E.L.D. agent with an interest in Scott and Hope, Jimmy has existed in the Marvel comics since the 1950s and often fought with his nemesis The Yellow Claw.

What else has Randall Park been in?

Park may be best known for his role as restaurateur Louis Huang in TV comedy Fresh Off the Boat, and has also appeared in series Veep, The Mindy Project, Love, New Girl and Community. His film work includes Dinner for Schmucks, Larry Crowne, The Interview, Trainwreck, The Disaster Artist and the Lego Ninjago Movie, and he will star in another superhero movie this year – DC’s Aquaman.

Cassie Lang – Abby Ryder Fortson

Who is Cassie Lang?

Scott’s daughter with Maggie, who was put in danger by the first Ant-Man’s villain Yellowjacket. In the comics, she later becomes a size-changing superhero herself known as Stature.

What else has Abby Ryder Fortson been in?

Ten-year-old actor Fortson has previously appeared in The Mindy Project, Transparent, Forever My Girl, Playing It Cool and Togetherness.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is released in US cinemas on 6th July, and will be released in the UK on 2nd August