When is Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind on TV?

Using a wealth of never-before-seen footage, HBO delves into the mind of the troubled comedy legend with help from those who knew him best

It’s been almost four years since Robin Williams’s sudden death at the age of 63.

The larger than life comedian and actor was most famed for his roles in Dead Poets Society, Aladdin, Good Will Hunting and Mrs Doubtfire. The winner of an Academy Award, two Emmys, seven Golden Globes, four Grammys and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, Williams is very much a face on the Mount Rushmore of comedy.

His suicide rocked the entertainment world, leading many searching for answers as to who the real Robin Williams was.

Was he the outgoing, loud and supremely confident individual we saw on the stage or screen, who had audiences in the palm of his hand? Or was this just another one of Williams characters?

Find out everything you need to know about the HBO documentary below.

When is Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind on UK TV?

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind came out on HBO in America on 16th July. It will be aired in the UK on Sunday 29th July 2018 at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The trailer blends vintage Williams humour with dark, foreshadowing quotes that help add to the confusing nature of his true personality. This perfectly encapsulates the angle of the documentary.

What to expect from the documentary

HBO took a deeper look into the psyche of one of the world’s most loved performers. The documentary is largely told in Williams’s own voice and with contributions from his family, and peers such as Billy Crystal, Steve Martin and Eric Idle.

Directed by Marina Zenovich, this intimate portrait examines the extreme highs and lows of a brilliant but troubled individual who wanted nothing more than to make the world laugh.

“You’re only given a little spark of madness,” Williams is heard saying in the trailer, “and if you lose that, you’re nothing.”