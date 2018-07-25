Emma Thompson to reprise Men in Black role in new spin-off

Agent O will be back, alongside newcomers Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in the new film

Emma Thompson is returning to the Men in Black franchise as Agent O for the upcoming spin-off film. She will join up with already announced stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson (who worked together on last year’s Thor: Ragnarok) when filming begins this month in London.

Advertisement

As far as we know, she is the only member of the cast from the original trilogy – which saw Tommy lee Jones and Will Smith star as government agents specialising in extra-terrestrial activity – to join the new project, which is looking to reboot the franchise for a new generation.

Thompson is the latest of several big names to join the film. It is being executive produced by Steven Spielberg, directed by Fast and the Furious filmmaker F Gary Gray and written by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. On top of this, Liam Neeson, The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall are also set to star.

The plot is currently being kept under wraps, but it looks like Thompson’s Agent O is going to play a part in initiating a new batch of alien-fighting agents.

Advertisement

The Men in Black spin-off is due to be released in cinemas on 14th June 2019