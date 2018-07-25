Accessibility Links

Home
News
Film
Emma Thompson to reprise Men in Black role in new spin-off

Emma Thompson to reprise Men in Black role in new spin-off

Agent O will be back, alongside newcomers Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in the new film

Emma Thompson plays Goneril in King Lear

Emma Thompson is returning to the Men in Black franchise as Agent O for the upcoming spin-off film. She will join up with already announced stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson (who worked together on last year’s Thor: Ragnarok) when filming begins this month in London.

Advertisement

As far as we know, she is the only member of the cast from the original trilogy – which saw Tommy lee Jones and Will Smith star as government agents specialising in extra-terrestrial activity – to join the new project, which is looking to reboot the franchise for a new generation.

Thompson is the latest of several big names to join the film. It is being executive produced by Steven Spielberg, directed by Fast and the Furious filmmaker F Gary Gray and written by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. On top of this, Liam Neeson, The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall are also set to star.

The plot is currently being kept under wraps, but it looks like Thompson’s Agent O is going to play a part in initiating a new batch of alien-fighting agents.

Advertisement

The Men in Black spin-off is due to be released in cinemas on 14th June 2019

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Men in Black

Emma Thompson plays Goneril in King Lear
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(Netflix)

Coming soon The best new releases on Netflix this August

Vicky McClure and David Wilmot as Sue and Arthur McHugh in Mother's Day - coming to BBC Two this autumn_16226554_16226544

First look at Vicky McClure and Anna Maxwell Martin in BBC drama Mother’s Day

Catastrophe (Channel 4 email, EH)

Rob Delaney confirms Catastrophe series 4 is “in the can”

Natalie Dormer as Mrs Appleyard in Picnic at Hanging Rock

Who's who? Meet the cast of Picnic at Hanging Rock

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more